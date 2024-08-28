Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has warned local government Hajj affairs officers against diverting the Zam Zam water meant for the pilgrims.

The executive secretary of the board, Imam Abdurrahman Ibrahim Idris, gave the warning during yesterday’s flagging off of the distribution of the 5 litres of Zam Zam to all pilgrims who performed the 2024 Hajj exercise at the board’s headquarters.

Abdurrahman acknowledged a credible performance of the hajj affairs officers (HAOs) at a just concluded Hajj exercise, and expressed optimism that the same would be shown in this exercise.

He assured that all pilgrims will get their Zam Zam water, adding that LGs Pilgrims will meet their HAOs for their Zam Zam and Hajj Savings Scheme Pilgrims will go to Jaiz Bank in Bauchi while other pilgrims will continue to receive their Zam Zam at the headquarters of the Board.

He further enjoined the pilgrims to come with their original E-Passport for endorsement and a photocopy of its data Page.

Highlights of the event was an official delivery of the Zam Zam to Bauchi, Bogoro, Ningi, Warji and Alkaleri LGAs Hajj Affairs Officers as contained in a statement issued by board spokesperson Muhammad Sani Yunusa.