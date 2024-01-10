Foropa, a fishing settlement along the Atlantic coastline in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa, has reported a “mystery” oil spill that has polluted the coastline.

“Mystery spills” refer to crude oil leaks from unknown sources, often occurring in areas with multiple oil firms operating in close proximity.

A notification letter signed by Pastor Olabai Olozulu, traditional ruler of Foropa, Middleton, dated January 8, indicated that the oil leak at the coastline was first noticed on January 3.

The letter was addressed to the Head of Bayelsa Office of the National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital.

According to the letter, reviewed by a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent on Wednesday, six oil firms operate within the vicinity of Foropa: First E & P, Conoil Exploration, NEPL, Shell, and Nigdel United Oil Company.

NAN reports that the community urged the regulatory agency and other government organs to: trace the source of the spill, mitigate its impact on the predominantly fishing settlement, and encourage the oil firms to provide relief materials to alleviate the suffering of the people.

Mr. Chukwuemeka Iheanacho, Head of NOSDRA in Bayelsa, confirmed receiving the report and stated that the agency plans a joint visit to the impacted site with all the oil companies operating in the area.

Iheanacho explained that a “fingerprinting” analysis of crude samples collected from the site will reveal which operator’s facility discharged the crude into the environment.

“We are planning a Joint Investigation visit by next Tuesday. I am writing to all the operators within the area to send their representatives because samples will be collected for fingerprinting,” Iheanacho said.

Mr. Darius Sese, Chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC) in Foropa, told NAN in a telephone conversation on Wednesday that the incident has severely impacted fishing in the area. He confirmed that fishermen have stopped making catches due to the spill, as fishes have migrated deeper into the Atlantic waters away from the polluted coastline.

NAN