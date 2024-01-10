Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday met with the Super Eagles, Nigeria’s national football team, to express his support and best wishes for their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign.

Sanwo-Olu stressed the unifying power of football in Nigeria, stating that it transcends regional, religious, cultural, and socioeconomic differences.

“Our people from different regions and religions, cultures, norms, and social and economic backgrounds come together to cheer our National Teams whenever they are playing,” Sanwo-Olu declared. “Football brings us all together.”

He further reiterated his commitment to the team, pledging to be present at the AFCON to offer his support in person. “I am making a pledge to be personally present at the Africa Cup of Nations to support you,” he stated. “We know you are all geared to perform at the AFCON and make our country proud. We will give you all the support and encouragement that you require.”

The Super Eagles are set to begin their AFCON campaign on June 23rd against Egypt in Group D. They will then face Sudan and Guinea-Bissau on June 27th and July 1st, respectively. The entire nation is behind the team, hoping they can bring home the prestigious trophy and unite the country once again through their success on the pitch.

See photos below: