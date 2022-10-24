Bayelsa State government has deployed mobile clinics to address the health challenges of residents in various Internally Displaces Persons (IDPs) camps who were rendered homeless by the recent flood in the state.

About 300 communities were affected by the devastating flood while over 700,000 residents were rendered homeless.

The deployment of mobile clinic is coming at a time the residents called on the state government to conduct aerial fumigation of the state capital and communities to protect the people against deadly reptiles thrown up by the flood.

LEADERSHIP gathered from residents that the flood has shown five per cent signs of receding but displaced persons have been urged not to rush back home to avoid deadly bites or attacks from retiles and other dangerous animals.

The commissioner for environment and chairman Bayelsa State Flood Mitigation Committee, Mr Iselema Gbaranbiri, told newsmen at the weekend that despite the fact that over 4,000 flood victims are camped at the Oxbow Lake Camp, the welfare and health facilities were replicated in other IDPs camps within and outside the state capital.

Gbaranbiri also said medical services and mobile clinics are provided for all displaced persons with the IDPs camps enjoying healthy sanitation and proper power distribution. “The government of Senator Douye Diri is passionate about the people and we have an obligation to stand for them in time of crises and challenges,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT