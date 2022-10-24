A non-governmental organisation, Blessed Hope Foundation has charged Nigerian youths who took to comedy to be focused. It said every hard-working person enjoys the benefits of his or her labour in the industry.

At the Abuja Comedy Challenge Show hosted by Chucks D General in partnership with the Blessed Hope Foundation held in Abuja, the convener of the foundation, Mrs Titilayo Eboh Mary said comedy is a very lucrative business and as a result they discovered that there are a lot of talents coming up in the industry but they do not have someone that would lift them up.

“The reason why I decided to partner with Chucks D General is that I believe in raising people up, being a voice of the voiceless. And I know that a lot of young talents are up there and they did not have anybody that will lift them up. So, Chucks D General told me about it, I said that it is a good opportunity for us to assist the young talents in the comedy industry.”