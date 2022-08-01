Bayelsa State government has charged the Nigerian Wrestling Federation (NWF) to bring home at least six gold medals from the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

The deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo gave the charge when the president, principal officers and athletes of the NWF paid him a courtesy call in Government House, Yenagoa.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo noted that the wrestling federation had done the country proud in its previous outings in the colours of Nigeria even as he stressed the need for the Federation to improve on their previous records and performance by winning more laurels in Birmingham.

He noted that Bayelsa was a fortress in sports, especially in wrestling, and had produced a lot of great wrestlers who made their mark at national and international competitions at different times.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo expressed confidence that the 10-man wrestling contingent of the NWF that trained in the state for about two months was well primed for a victorious outing at the games in Birmingham.

“We thank you for the sacrifices you have made and the inconveniences you had to pass through while here in your training camp.

“We have carved a niche for ourselves especially in wrestling. We believe that we have the wherewithal to expand the frontiers of our capacity and achievements in wrestling and other sports.

“Your achievements so far are good, but we want you to go there and bring back more laurels again. We believe you have stayed long enough in training camp for a victorious and successful outing at the Commonwealth Games.

“You have won three gold medals; you have also won four gold medals before now but this time around we want you to increase it to a minimum of six gold medals.”

Speaking earlier, NWF president, Dr. Daniel Igali, thanked Governor Douye Diri and his deputy for supporting the team throughout their stay in the state.

Igali, who is also the commissioner for youth and sports, remarked that at the last Commonwealth Games, all the 11 athletes that represented Nigeria in wrestling won a medal each and expressed confidence that the feat would be replicated.