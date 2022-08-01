Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has promised a handsome cash reward as an encouragement to a 16-year-old Nigerian, Iyeneobong Essien, for finishing second at the Champion of Champions World Golf Invitational.

Essien created an enviable record at the Champion of Champions World Golf Championship Invitational, in Northern Ireland by finishing as the first runner up.

The teenager competed in the 16-19 years category between July 26-28, 2022 at the Invitational tourney.

Essien played on two challenging courses – the Faldo Course and the Castle Hume Course at the Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen, Fermanagh, Northern Ireland.

The courses have hosted several PGA Tournaments played by some of the World’s best golfers. One of whom is Rory Mcllroy, World number 2, who played at the recently concluded British Open. He played in the Faldo course as a junior golfer.