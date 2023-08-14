Bayelsa Govt Urges Calm Over Opu-Nembe Security Breach

Bayelsa State government has appealed to the people of the state to remain calm over last Saturday’s “unfortunate security situation” in Opu-Nembe (Bassambiri).

The state government said the incident created a “serious sense of insecurity, panic and fear among the people of the community.”

In a statement issued yesterday by the commissioner for information, orientation and strategy, Ayibaina Duba, the state government said, “There is the suspicion that the attack on the community is not unconnected with the upcoming November 11, 2023, gubernatorial elections in the state and the crude desire of some unpopular politicians to impose their will on the voters of the area.

“The state government wishes to enjoin the people of Bassambiri in Nembe local government area and indeed all residents of the state to remain calm as government will continue to work with the police and its sister agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to book.

“The Bayelsa State government calls on the inspector-general of police to cause an immediate investigation aimed at unravelling the identity of these criminals and their sponsors, who have continued to undermine public peace in Nembe.

“It is time to stop handling the tormentors of the Nembe people with a kid glove. The police high command must be on top of the situation without further delay,” he said.