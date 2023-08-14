NNL Kickoff Date For 2023/24 Season To Be Decided After AGM

With the successes recorded on the conclusion of the 2022-23 season in August, the Nigeria National League (NNL) has set September or the the first week in October as the kickoff frame-time for the new season.

Heartland were crowned champions last season following a 2-0 win over Kano Pillars in the final of the Super 8 in Asaba while Sokoto United, Adamawa United, Ikorodu City and Smart City maintain their NNL status after survived relegation playoffs in Kano.

Chairman of the NNL board, George Aluo, gave the hint on the plans for the coming season which according to him, will centre around matching the kickoff date with the Europeans season which would be in line with the directive of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Ibrahim Gusau.

The Nigerian football season at all level has always been at variance with the rest of world but the NFF leadership has vowed to buck the negative trend.

The NNL Chairman reiterated the stand of the country’s governing body and revealed that it’s board will key into it as part of its agenda at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

“First of all, I’m happy that we have concluded the season with the relegation playoffs.

We now know the relegated clubs to the NLO and those who are remaining in the NNL and, having ended the league successfully, we are now going to look at the 2023-24 season.” he stated.

“The first thing before we start the season is to hold our Annual General Meeting (AGM) where the club owners will come in and then we will rub minds with them as a board and decide when the new season will start.”

He then confirmed that the AGM would decide the direction of the new season.

“We are looking at September or October in line with the directive of President of Nigeria Football Federation Ibrahim Gusau that we should align our league with the rest of the world, the Nigeria Premier League will be starting later this month so we are looking at September or worst case scenario first week of October.”

Actualisation of this plan underlines the urge by the board to improve the standards at the NNL.