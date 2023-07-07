Bayelsa Hands Over Stranded Fishermen To Sao Tome And Principe

The Bayelsa State Government has formally handed over three fishermen, who lost their way in the Gulf of Guinea, to the Sao Tome and Principe Head of Mission in Nigeria.

Governor Douye Diri, who spoke during the formal handover on Friday at the Government House, Yenagoa, lauded the local fishermen in Okpoama community of Brass local government of the state, who rescued the fishermen on the Atlantic Ocean.

He said they demonstrated the true spirit of an Ijaw man, who cares for his brothers and humanity in general.

The governor said the action of the Bayelsa fishermen underscored the cordial relationship between Nigeria and the neighbouring country.