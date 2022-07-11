Chairman of Brass local government area of Bayelsa State, Victor Inodunimi Isaiah, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, citing internal crisis and segregation.

He also announced that he and his followers have pitched their tent with the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Isaiah was elected into office in 2019 as a local government chairman on the platform of the PDP and has a month to the expiration of his mandate.

In his resignation letter to the Ward 3 chairman of the PDP in Brass council dated July 8th, 2022, Isaiah thanked the party for giving him the platform to be in office.

He however said he no longer see the PDP as party on which platform he can actualise the desire to serve the people.

In another statement he issued yesterday, Isaiah said his political history would be incomplete without mentioning the PDP, adding that “most of us are in politics to bring infrastructural development and other democratic dividends to our people, and a political party remains the platform through which one can wield the needed political power to actualize this desire.”

“There is no doubt that this can only be possible if and when the party is united and guided by democratic principles and values, and has a leadership that gives all members a sense of belonging and hope for a better future.

“Disappointingly, this is no longer obtainable in the PDP especially in Bayelsa, as there is currently so much segregation among a large number of party members and stakeholders who fought hard for its present growth and acceptance.”

Isaiah said apart from himself, his supporters have officially registered as members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and were warmly welcomed by the party leadership.”

“We believe that through this party we shall have the platforms to serve and bring development to our people. I most sincerely apologize to my mentor and the former governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson for leaving the party he used to mould me to be who I am today. I know very well that he will be very disappointed with my unexpected defection and I am deeply sorry for it,” he said.