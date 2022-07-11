Institute of Social Works of Nigeria (ISOWN) in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has said it is providing fistula care and rehabilitation services in five states of the federation.

The project director, Momentum Safe Surgery in Family Planning and Obstetrics (MSSFPO), Mr Yakubu Oni, made the disclosure at the flag off workshop of the project tagged

“Strengthening Rehabilitation and Reintegration Services’’ in Abuja.

Oni said obstetric fistula remains a threat to the girl child and every woman out there with statistics showing an increasing number in cases recorded in spite of tremendous efforts by the federal and state governments.

He said the project is USAID funded and will be implemented by ISOWN in five states of Ebonyi, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kebbi and FCT in the first phase, adding that ISOWN is expected to provide social work services on the project which included strengthening rehabilitation and reintegration services being a crucial aspect of the programme.

He described rehabilitation and reintegration services as a critical factor that determines holistic intervention in obstetric fistula issues in the country.