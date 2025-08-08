Big Brother Naija housemate, Koyin opened up about his actual age during a conversation with fellow housemates Gigi and Ivatar.

While chatting casually, Gigi asked Koyin if he was 21, prompting Koyin to explain the unusual circumstances surrounding her official age.

“Let me tell you something about my age,” Koyin began.

“I have two ages — my modeling age and my original age. When I joined my agency in 2021, they told me modeling is just like football.

“They said if I wanted to stay long in the game, age would be a factor. So, they deducted three years from my real age.”

He added that despite the adjustment for modeling purposes, he will be turning 25 on August 19.