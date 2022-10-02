BBNaija 7 housemate, Chichi, made it to the Top 5 in the ‘Level Up’ edition of the reality TV show before being evicted in the Sunday night eviction show before the grand finale.

The light-skinned housemate, who hails from Edo State, enjoyed the ride in the reality TV show thus far.

Earlier, Daniella was evicted from the House leaving four housemates namely Phyna, Bryann, Bella and Adekunle in contention for the grand prize of N100million.

Chichi whose real name is Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor, is a 22-year-old “Pole girl” who also doubles as a Chef.

Speaking to to show anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, after her eviction, she said she is happy so far to make it to Top 5.

Earlier MI, who just got married penultimate weekend was the first artiste to perform singing his new song, ‘The Guy’.