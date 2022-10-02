BBNaija 7 housemate, Chidimma Esther Okagbue, known as Bella, has been evicted from the House having made it to the Top 3 in the Big Brother Season 7 House.

By implication, Bella is the second runner-up of the 2022 BBNaija show.

Bella, who was evicted after Adekunle made Top 4 seemed rather fortunate to have come this far.

The 25-year-old UNILAG alumnus is a content developer, vibrant and vivacious.

Bella, enjoys exploring new places and meeting new people.

Because she enjoys winning, she described herself as “a no-nonsense person who gets pissed off fast” and competitive.

Bella acknowledged that because she doesn’t get on well with girls, the majority of her friends are men.