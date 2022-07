Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemate, EloSwag, has emerged the first Head of House (HoH) for the season.

The dreadlocked housemate became the first Head of House after winning the HoH house game held on Monday night.

Both Level 1 and Level 2 housemates came together to play the HoH games in the arena and Eloswag became the best performing housemate.

Following his performance, Big Brother announced him as the first Head of House for the season.