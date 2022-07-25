The North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has organised a three-day training workshop for youths on efficient waste management and practices of A to Z recycling in Jalingo, Taraba State capital on Monday.

Usman Dinshiya, the Taraba State coordinator NEDC on behalf of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Alh Mohammed Goni Alkali, while declaring the workshop open, said waste management is a huge and ever growing industry that has to be analysed and updated at every point based on the new emergence of threats and technology.

He stated that with government educating the people and creating awareness among different sectors of the society, setting sufficient budgets and assisting companies and facilities for planning, research and waste management processes, the means can help to relax the issues to an extent of eradicating it completely.

“These actions not only help in protecting environment, but also help in employment generation and boosting up the economy.

“Given to the fact that waste was not considered a big issue few decades ago, many people had not considered waste management with utmost attention. Presently, waste management is the big issue to sustainable environment. Hence, it is everyone’s business without class – the government and the citizenry alike in effective waste management in line with sustainable development.”

LEADERSHIP gathered that the NEDC in collaboration with Emblematic Imprints Nigeria Ltd and the support of Taraba State Government was engaging the youths in the training so as to create employment and bring about a clean and sustainable environment.

Youths at the workshop who spoke to our correspondent expressed their gratitude to the state government over the opportunity not just to be employed but also to create a clean environment in the state.