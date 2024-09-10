Kingsley Sule Kellyrae of the former Double Kay duo has lamented over the number of housemates that nominated him for eviction from the ongoing Big Brother Naija season 9 ‘No Loose Guard’ reality TV show.

Kellyrae and his partner, Kassia Sule were nominated about six times by other housemates during the open nominations on Monday.

When asked the possible reason why housemates wanted them evicted, Kellyrae expressed that maybe some of them know him outside the house, explaining that Kassia may also be evicted because of him.

“I knew Shaun and Onyeka would nominate me because we are not that cool and they are friends with Wanni who is also not cool with me.

“I nominated Shaun and Onyeka because I pointed towards the fingers that pointed at me. I knew they would nominate me,” he said.

LEADERSHIP understands that Kassia who is a seamstress declined to make costumes for this week’s wager games because the new solo Head of House (HOH) Tjay nominated her for eviction from the show.