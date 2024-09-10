No fewer than 80 per cent of animals kept in the popular Sanda Kyari Zoo in Maiduguri have been pronounced dead and properties destroyed following the flooding that occurred Monday night due to the collapse of the Alau Dam in Konduga local government area of Borno State.

The Zoo’s General Manager, Ali Abatcha in a statement on Tuesday, in Maiduguri, added that deadly animals such as crocodiles and snakes have been washed away to the communities, therefore cautioning communities to take necessary precautions to avoid the animals.

“In this devastating period of flood disaster, the General Manager wish to also announce that some deadly animals have been washed away into our communities; animals like crocodiles and snakes. He called on the attention of the general public to be aware and take all the necessary precautions measures to avoid these animals.

“With regret, sense of concern and responsibility, the General Manager wish to ensure safety and protection for the remaining living things within his jurisdiction,” he said.

Meanwhile, the University of Maiduguri and the Borno State University have shut down the schools following the raging floods that struck Maiduguri where many communities have taken over and residents fled.

The Acting Senior Assistant Registrar II of BOSU, Fatima Muhammad Audu, said the institution has to comply with the circular of the Borno State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and Innovation to close the University from Tuesday, 10th September to Monday, 16th September, 2024.

“I am directed to inform all staff and students that due to the ongoing flooding across Maiduguri and its adverse effect, the University Management has to comply with the circular of the Borno State Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and innovation to close the University from today Tuesday, 10th September to Monday, 16th September 2024.

“In view of this development, all students on campus are advised to stay safe until the situation normalises. Management prays for strength and resilience of all those affected by the flood. May Allah grant them solace,” the statement said.

In a similar vein, the University of Maiduguri has announced temporary suspension of lectures and closure of offices until the flooding situation in Maiduguri improves.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Maiduguri by the Registrar of the University, Ahmed Lawan which was obtained by our correspondent in Maiduguri.

“This is to inform all staff and students that in view of the devastating flood disaster that is affecting Maiduguri and its environment, the University Management is hereby suspending all lectures in the University and closing offices temporarily with immediate effect until the situation improves.

“These measures are taken by the Management to safeguard staff and students and to assess the situation before further necessary actions are taken.

“The Management is extending its heartfelt sympathy to all staff and

students affected by the flood disaster and pray God to forestall future

occurrence,” the statement said.

In a related development, the Borno State government through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and Innovation has directed a statewide closure of all schools, both public and private, until Monday 23rd of September, 2024.

The closure was contained in a statement issued in Maiduguri by the Acting Director Schools Services, Grema Bulama, on behalf of the Commissioner Ministry of Education, which was obtained by LEADERSHIP.

“Due to the ongoing flooding across the state and its adverse effects, the Borno State Ministry of Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation has directed a statewide closure of all schools, both public and private, until Monday, September 23rd, 2024.

“We urge all concerned parties to comply strictly with this directive, we regret any inconvenience this notice may cause and appreciate your understanding,” said the statement.