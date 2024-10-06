Ozee of the former MBADIWE pair has been evicted from the ninth season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, themed ‘No Loose Guard’ on the grand finale day on Sunday night.

Ozee got into the show with his twin brother Ocee as Mbadiwe Twins at the start of the show on July 28.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Ozee and Ocee are the grand sons of renowned politician and businessman, Late Ozumba Mbadiwe.

The 37-year-old had told fellow housemates in that he had a romantic situation outside the House, but had gotten into a controversial love triangle with fellow housemates Victoria and Onyeka.

He, however, debunked all accusations of kissing or sparking controversies between himself and the two ladies.

With Ozee out, one of the remaining six housemates now stands a chance to win the N100million grand prize later this Sunday night. Only time shall tell.