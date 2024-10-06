Nelly of the former NELITA pair has been evicted from the ninth season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, themed ‘No Loose Guard’ on the grand finale day on Sunday night.

Nelly, who was a stripper and video vixen prior to the show, got into the House with her bossom friend Anita, who was earlier evicted this Sunday.

The NELITA pair was the only duo who made it to the final week of the show.

Known for her fashion sense, Nelly got into a romantic relationship with fellow housemate Sooj of the former ACES pair, forming a cross relationship between ACES and NELITA pair.

The 30-year-old disclosed that she had auditioned to get into the BBNaija competition nine times before being lucky on the ninth season.

With Nelly out, one of the remaining five housemates now stands a chance to win the N100million grand prize. However, only time shall tell.