Big Brother Naija Season 9 winner, KellyRae, has shared his challenges with covering up his intimate relationship while living under the same roof with his wife, Kassia, as fellow housemates during the just-concluded reality TV show.

In a candid conversation with the show anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on Monday, KellyRae discussed the difficulty of maintaining boundaries despite their close quarters.

Reflecting on his experience, KellyRae said, “It was difficult, not easy at all. It’s not even about ‘Konji’, let me say it’s about intimacy, being close to her. If you’ve told yourself that House good oo, it stays in your mind, so you just need to package yourself.”

KellyRae emphasised his commitment to staying disciplined while the reality TV show lasted. “I told myself I was going to stick by what we came here to do. There were times when she would give me these strong hugs, and I would be like, ‘How far, how far, calm down,’ and then she would realize.”

Despite the challenges, KellyRae expressed understanding towards his wife’s efforts. “I never got angry because I understood her. She even tried her best. She tried because I know how me and Kassia can be.”

LEADERSHIP recalls that the couple – KellyRae and Kassia, known as the ‘DoubleKay’ duo at the initial stage of the ‘No Loose Guard’ edition of the BBNaija reality TV show, kept their marriage a secret from fellow housemates as part of their strategy, only revealing their marital status in the final week of the show after the eviction of Kassia.

The Big Brother Naija season 9 ended on Sunday, October 6, 2024, with KellyRae emerging as the winner of the N100m grand prize and Wanni of the former WanniXHandi duo as the first runner-up.