A pioneering figure in Nigeria’s fashion industry and the founder of Isis Models Africa, Joan Okorodudu, has been awarded the Lifetime Presidential Award at the Runway International Fashion Awards (RIFAS) held in Baltimore, United States.

The award highlights her contributions to the global fashion landscape, where she has played a vital role in elevating African and Nigerian fashion.

The recognition at RIFAS comes shortly after Isis Models Africa received a notable mention at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The modelling agency was praised as one of Africa’s leading talent platforms, empowering young Africans and showcasing their talent on the international stage.

Isis Models Africa has been instrumental in organising the annual Africa’s Next Super Model event, a platform that has launched the careers of models who have appeared at global fashion events in cities such as Madrid, Paris, and Milan.

The agency’s efforts were highlighted by Sudanese supermodel Nykhor Paul during the UNSTOPPABLE AFRICA event at the Global Africa Business Initiative at UNGA 2024.

She commended Isis Models for its consistent role in shaping the continent’s fashion landscape and supporting emerging talents.

Joan Okorodudu’s consistent dedication over the years has made her a leading figure in showcasing African talent globally. Nykhor Paul, while reflecting on the impact of African fashion, acknowledged Isis Models Africa as a significant contributor to the industry’s growth. “Within the past 10 years, beautiful African models have emerged from countries like South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, and Nigeria,” she stated, urging stakeholders to capitalize on the growing potential of African talent.

Isis Models Africa expressed gratitude for the recognition through a statement on its social media platform, describing the acknowledgment as a call to action and a roadmap to further investment in Africa’s fashion industry. The statement highlighted the agency’s mission and the significance of being recognized at such a high-profile platform as UNGA 2024.

Founded in 2017, RIFAS recognizes the achievements of creatives across various sectors of the independent fashion industry, including modeling, fashion design, makeup artistry, hairstyling, and more. Okorodudu’s award further cements her status as a trailblazer in the global fashion industry. With a background that includes a degree from Boston University and a title as a former Miss Nigeria, she has established Africa’s largest model search platform, providing African talents opportunities at major international fashion shows.

Joan Okorodudu’s efforts extend beyond modeling; she has partnered with international brands like Design Essentials and One Management to promote African beauty and talent on a global scale. These collaborations are part of her Runways to Freedom project, aimed at raising African models’ profiles and expanding opportunities in the global fashion industry.

This latest recognition is one among many for Okorodudu. In 2017, she was honoured with the New African Woman Award in The Arts & Culture category, sharing the spotlight with Amina Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General. Such achievements highlight her commitment to promoting African talent through fashion, arts, and culture.

Isis Models Africa continues to identify, develop, and sustain the careers of African models, operating with a team of scouts and bookers with international expertise under Okorodudu’s leadership. The agency remains dedicated to placing African talent on the global stage and driving change in the industry.