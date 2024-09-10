Big Brother Naija ‘The Buzz’ show host, Toke Makinwa has told housemates in the ongoing season 9 ‘No Loose Guard’ reality TV show, that their stay in the game is void of drama and excitement.

Makinwa revealed this when she made a quick stop to “greet” the housemates on Tuesday.

The Buzz show presenter charged the housemates to bring out their inner selves and make the house active.

She however encouraged them to break boundaries and create lifelong relationships from the show, commending them for the “most peaceful season so far”

LEADERSHIP understands that fans of the BBNaija show have incessantly taken to social media to complain that the ongoing season 9 ‘No Loose Guard’ set is the most boring so far.