President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep concern about the flooding in parts of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, directing the affected people to be evacuated.

The flood, described as the worst in recent decades has displaced thousands of residents and affected facilities such as the Post Office and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

President Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the State, especially to the families that have lost their means of livelihood due to the disaster triggered by the overflow of the Alau Dam.

While relevant authorities are still assessing the damage wrought by the flood, the President called for the immediate evacuation of people from affected areas.

He assured Governor Babagana Umara Zulum that the federal government is ready to collaborate to address the immediate humanitarian needs of the affected people.

The President also ordered the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to assist the flood victims.

He expressed continued commitment of the government towards mobilising federal resources to support the state during this difficult time.