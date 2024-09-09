The Mbadiwe Twins, Ozee and Ocee have thrown shades at fellow housemate in the Big Brother Naija season 9 ‘No Loose Guard’ reality show, Kassia Sule, referring to her as an ‘old woman.’

LEADERSHIP recalls that the 37-year-old sons of Nigerian billionaire businessman, Greg Mbadiwe, Ozee, and Ocee are the eldest pair in the show for the season.

Their age has earned them accolades like ‘Papa Lolo’ by the WanniXHandi duo, and subtle shades by other housemates.

The twins however seem to have had enough as they fired back at Kassia on Monday morning when she referred to them as Papa Lolos.

“You are an old woman, you are the oldest woman in this house.

“You look older than your age in fact,” Ozee and Ocee jointly said.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Action Ben during an altercation in the BBNaija House advised Ozee Mbadiwe to “respect his old age”.