The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned candidates against group processing of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) applications.

In a statement via its weekly bulletin, the JAMB said UTME and DE applications should be conducted by the candidates themselves, not through schools or agents.

JAMB said the group processing approach has often led to inaccuracies and complications in the records of UTME and DE candidates, adding that it has noticed that a significant number of data correction requests arise from the mishandling of candidate information during group registrations conducted by schools.

“Moving forward, the board will not accommodate requests for corrections from candidates whose details have been compromised due to such collective processing,” JAMB said.

JAMB advised parents to ensure their children or wards complete their registrations for any of the board’s operations personally.

It said registration for the UTME and other processes of the board is integral to the educational experience of candidates.

“Group processing by schools hinders candidates from fully understanding these essential procedures,” it added.

“We urge parents to avoid making payments to schools under the guise of JAMB UTME registration.

“The board will not rectify any errors that arise from school registrations, as we prioritize the integrity and accuracy of each candidate’s information,” JAMB said.