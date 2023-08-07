The organisers of the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show have come under fire for not disqualifying a housemate in the All-Stars edition, Ilebaye, after her physical attack on fellow housemate, CeeC, late Saturday night.

LEADERSHIP reports that Ilebaye had after the Saturday night party engaged in a physical altercation with CeeC.

Some viewers had anticipated Ilebaye’s disqualification on Sunday ahead of the weekly live eviction show.

Biggie, however, appeared a bit lenient with her as he issued Ilebaye with two strikes, adding that she would be punished in the course of the week.

But, reacting to the development, Tacha, who was disqualified during the Season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ edition of the reality show for her violent display against Mercy Eke in 2019, expressed her resentment to how Biggie handled Ilebaye’s case on Sunday night.

Tacha on Sunday took to her Twitter handle to demand an apology from the show organisers for disqualifying her in 2019.

She tweeted: “Bunch of jokers. Can somebody give me another word for 419 please?

“If I don’t GET AN APOLOGY Before tomorrow, War go happen here.”