Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Chukwuemeka Okoye, aka Frodd, broke down in tears on Tuesday while expressing how much he misses his pregnant wife, Pharmacist Chioma.

Frodd, who was saved from eviction on Monday after housemates nominated him, thanked his wife for everything she has done for him.

He stated this while speaking with Biggie during his diary session.

He said: “Omalicham, my wife, my baby, thank you for everything you have done for me. I just want you to know that you are good, you will be fine.

“I know I won’t be there with you, but that I got, I love you, and I miss you.”

LEADERSHIP recalls that Frodd and his wife unveiled their baby bump recently, months after they got married in February this year.

Many were surprised to see Frodd in the BBNaija All Stars house days after he announced he was expecting a child with his wife.