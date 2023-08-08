The founding and senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, is dead.

The Ilupeju, Lagos-based church confirmed his demise on its official Facebook page on Tuesday evening.

According to the church, he died in the United States of America (USA) on Monday.

“The Fountain of Life Church Family, in total submission to the will of God Almighty, announces the passing unto greater glory of our Father, our Teacher, a great servant of the Most High God, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, Founding Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 7th of August 2023 in the USA.

“We are in total submission to you LORD!!! We thank the Lord for the gift of a great leader!!!,” the church stated in the terse message on its official Facebook page.