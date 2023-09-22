Evicted Big Brother Naija All-Stars housemate, Hazel Oyeze Onou, a.k.a Whitemoney, has opened up about his relationship with female housemate Mercy Eke.

The singer disclosed this in a post-eviction interview with Osi and Bibi Raii on The Beat FM’s ‘The Morning Rush’ show in Lagos.

Whitemoney described his relationship with Mercy as a “genuine friendship.”

He said, “To be honest, that was a genuine friendship, I didn’t see that coming. It happened from a place of respect, mutual understanding. It just happened. While in the house, my friendship with her was 100% genuine. Mercy is like the female version of me. I got to understand her better. She’s a vibe machine. She’s amazing.”

Speaking about their relationship before the ongoing BBNaija All-Stars reality TV show, WhiteMoney said they were never so close.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Whitemoney won Big Brother Naija Season 6 edition tagged ‘Shine Ya Eye’ in 2021 and walked away with the N90m grand prize while Mercy previously won Season 4 of the reality TV show in 2019.

Whitemoney and Mercy were the only past winners who featured in the ongoing all-stars edition of the reality TV show.