Three members of the Edo State Security Network (ESSN) were on Thursday night shot dead by unknown gunmen in Okhun community, Ovia North-East local government area of the state.

The hoodlums said be about 10 in number according to eyewitnesses, invaded the community in a commando-like style and shot the victims, who were on duty.

It was gathered that the ugly incident, according to some sources, was not unconnected with leadership tussle in the community, while others suspected a cult reprisal attack.

In a one-minute-forty-six-second-long viral video obtained by LEADERSHIP, a member of the ESSN, who introduced himself simply as ‘Commander Small Baba’, said: “Today (Thursday night), we got an information that some hoodlums were shooting sporadically in Okhun community.

“We swung into action immediately upon receiving the information and got there. We were attacked by the hoodlums. They killed three of my men in the process.

“I was also shot by the hoodlums, but I managed to escape.”

It would be recalled that two persons were recently killed in Okhun community, a development, which later snowballed into a rival cult war in Benin City as no fewer than 10 persons lost their lives during the ensuing attacks.

When contacted on the latest attack, the Spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi SP Nwabuzor, said he had not been notified of the incident and promised to find out and get back to our Reporter as at the time of filing this report.

“I am not aware of that yet, but I will dig deep by asking the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), then I will get back to you,” the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) promised.