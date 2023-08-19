Saturday, August 19, 2023
Read in Hausa
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

BBNaija All Stars: Uriel Reveals Plan To Have Kids With Pere

by Leadership News...
1 min ago
in Entertainment
Reading Time: 1 min read
Share on WhatsAppShare on FacebookShare on TwitterTelegram

 

Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Uriel Oputa, has revealed that she and Pere Egbi planned to have children together.

She said they would consider having kids together if none of them is married within the next few years.

The 35-year-old singer disclosed this while appearing on Pulse’s One On One hosted by former reality star, Christy O.

Uriel said, “As for Pere, we have actually joked about if we are not married or we don’t have kids in the next few years, we shall have kids together.

“And I think it is not a bad idea to have kids with him. He is handsome and tall. I actually get along with him. Maybe some people would look at him in a certain way, but I think he would make an absolutely good provider.”

RELATED

Need an amazing website? We're experts at crafting amazing sites, and we do it super quick – only 2 days! Tap here to ask for a FREE PRICE QUOTE now and experience exceptional quality.
BREAKING NEWS: Nigerians have now been approved to earn US Dollars legitimately, you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦8.5 million naira) Click here to start
ADVERTISEMENT

YOU MAY LIKE