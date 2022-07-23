Africa’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, is back with all the drama, twists and turns for viewers beginning from this Saturday evening.

The show begins with a double launch on Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24 at 7pm on Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family as well as on the 24/7 Big Brother Naija channel on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 and Showmax.

According to the organiser, MultiChoice Nigeria, fans of the show will love the 7th season because several pre-Covid elements are returning to the game, such as the Ninjas and live studio audience. BBNaija lovers can also expect a line-up of more engaging tasks, unpredictable twists and Big Brother’s wit.

The show will be on for 72 days of what promises to be dramatic, insightful and downright entertaining content. Viewers should expect to experience talented youngsters, bellyaching laughs, emotional moments and candid advice from the serial host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendo, throughout the season.

The headline sponsor of Big Brother Naija season 7 is Pocket by PiggyVest (formerly Abeg), and the associate sponsor is Flutterwave. Viewers can also watch the show via the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost. The app is available for download on iOS and Android devices.

The winner of this season goes home with a total cash prize of N100 million.