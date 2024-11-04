Big Brother Naija reality show star, Eloka Nwamu, popularly known as Eloswag, has joined the growing list of Nigerian celebrities whose sex tapes have been leaked online.

The Ex-BBNaija housemate was on Sunday featured in an intimate video shared by Gistlover with an unidentified woman.

The video quickly went viral sparking reactions, shares, and backlashes from Netizens.

In response to the viral video on Sunday, the reality TV star threatened to take legal action against Gistlover for sharing the video.

In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), Eloswag expressed shock at how fast the video was able to spread.

He said, “I posted a video mistakenly on my Snapchat by 3 a.m. and deleted it immediately. Guess who has the video? GISTLOVER? How? Please, can I sue? Because it doesn’t make sense.”

Fans have questioned whether the leak of the video was truly a mistake like he claimed or a deliberate attempt to gain relevance after leaving the BBNaija house.