President Bola Tinubu has sworn in seven ministers as new members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) following their confirmation by the Senate.

The ceremony took place on Monday at the council chamber of Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

The newly appointed ministers include Nentawe Yilwatda as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi as Minister of Labour and Employment, and Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Also joining the cabinet are Yusuf Abdullahi Ata as Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development; Idi Mukhtar Maiha as the Minister of the newly created Ministry of Livestock Development; Jumoke Oduwole as Minister of Trade and Investment, and Suwaiba Said Ahmad as Minister of State for Education.

The development comes two weeks after President Tinubu dismissed five ministers from his initial 45 while requesting the Senate to screen and confirm seven new replacements to fill both existing and newly created positions in his cabinet, making the number of Ministers now 45.

However, the Tinubu cabinet has a total 52 members, including other cabinet-level members like Special Advisers to the President.