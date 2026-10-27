Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tram has responded to claims made by his estranged Italian wife, Olivia, following the public breakdown of their marriage.

Rebutting her assertions, Tram denied marrying her for residency benefits, claiming that she sought to control him under the guise of love.

“I never wanted your Italian passport. You just wanted to control me while pretending you love me,” Tram stated.

Addressing demands for financial refunds, the reality television star asserted that both parties invested heavily into their relationship and marriage, maintaining that he owes her no money. He challenged her to settle the dispute legally, stating, “See you in court.”

The public fallout intensified during the promotion of his 25th birthday event, after private messages from Olivia surfaced online demanding that he stop blocking her communications.