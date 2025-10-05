Kaybobo and Isabella were the first housemates to be evicted during the Big Brother Naija Season 10 grand finale on Sunday night.

Advertisement

KayBobo and Isabella were evicted in quick succession, ending their journey in the house just moments before the season’s ultimate winner is announced.

The reality show, which premiered with a double launch on July 26 and 27, 2025, ran for 10 weeks and featured a total of 29 housemates drawn from different parts of Nigeria and beyond.

Advertisement

They competed for the ₦150 million grand prize, the highest reward in the reality TV show’s history.

This season has been packed with drama, emotions, and surprises. Beyond the usual weekly evictions, Sabrina voluntarily exited the competition mid-season, while Faith was disqualified in the final week for violating Big Brother’s rules.

After weeks of challenges, evictions, and twists, nine housemates emerged as finalists, with Isabella and Kaybobo out already, seven housemates were left in the house marking the climax of a fiercely contested season that captured the attention of millions of viewers across Africa.

Who will win the Big Brother Naija Season 10? Only time shall tell as the eviction already begun ahead of the emergence of the final two and the eventual winner.