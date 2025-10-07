Advertisement

Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner, Imisi, has shed light on the emotional triangle that went on in the reality TV show, revealing that fellow housemate Kaybobo disliked Faith because of her own affection for the latter.

Speaking in an exclusive post-show interview with host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Monday, the N150 million grand prize winner said jealousy may have fuelled the tension among the trio.

“I think Kaybobo hated Faith because I liked Faith,” Imisi admitted.

“Kaybobo is always like that — when he knows I like somebody, he’s going to be poking at them. He was like, ‘Shebi you say he speaks very well, see the way you’re looking at his lips — Faith and Kola.’”

When Ebuka pressed further to know if she believed Kaybobo had feelings for her, Imisi didn’t hesitate to answer in the affirmative.

“I think he does, because I could see it,” she said. “There’s a way he looks at me.”

LEADERSHIP recalls that Faith, who was disqualified from the show after violating Biggie’s rules, was frequently at odds with Imisi during the season and was often criticized by viewers for what many described as “bullying behavior” towards her.