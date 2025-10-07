Advertisement

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their recent directive aimed at reducing the cost of the 2026 Hajj exercise.

Vice President Shettima on Monday during a meeting with the board and management staff of NAHCON, acting on the instructions of his principal, directed the commission to reduce the fares for the 2026 Hajj exercise within two days.

LEADERSHIP recalls that NAHCON had penultimate week announced official fares for the 2026 Hajj, with intending pilgrims from North expected to pay N8.2m, while Southern pilgrims are to pay N8.5m.

In a statement signed by Fatima Sanda Usara, Deputy Director of Information and Publications, on behalf of the NAHCON management and made available to journalists on Tuesday morning, NAHCON highlighted that the President’s directive to review Hajj fares downwards demonstrated a government that listens to and acts upon the concerns of its citizens. “It also reflects a genuine understanding of the financial challenges many Muslims face while aspiring to undertake the sacred pilgrimage,” Usara stated.

NAHCON also praised the government’s encouragement for intending pilgrims and State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards to capitalise on the recent appreciation of the Naira by making early remittances. Prompt action, as emphasised by Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Alhaji Ibrahim Hadeja, following a meeting at the Presidential Villa, would enable Nigeria to secure the advantages of the strengthened currency.

This directive, along with the recommendation for early remittances, highlighted a keen awareness of both NAHCON’s operational hurdles and the economic conditions affecting pilgrims. It serves as another clear demonstration of a responsive and community-oriented administration providing practical solutions, particularly for the Commission.

Furthermore, this initiative underscored President Tinubu’s ongoing commitment to enhancing Hajj management in Nigeria through measures that ensure the process is more affordable, transparent, and well-coordinated.

NAHCON aims to collaborate closely with all stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of this directive, ultimately facilitating a smooth and fulfilling 2026 Hajj experience for Nigerian pilgrims.

Consequently, NAHCON urges intending pilgrims to expedite their payments, as details of the new fare will be announced shortly. This timely action will enable their boards to make early remittances, allowing the Central Bank of Nigeria to utilise the favourable exchange rate for Hajj services.