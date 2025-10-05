Kola and Sultana were evicted during the Big Brother Naija Season 10 grand finale on Sunday night, narrowing the competition to the final three housemates as the show climaxed.

Their eviction came shortly after KayBobo, Isabella, Mensan, and Jason Jae were shown the door earlier in the evening. This left just three housemates, Imisi, Dede, and Koyin, still in contention for the ₦150 million grand prize.

The grand finale also featured a captivating live performance by Iyanya, whose energetic delivery and stagecraft electrified the audience and added glamour to the night’s celebrations.

The realityvTV show premiered with a double launch on July 26 and 27, 2025. It lasted 10 weeks and featured 29 housemates from across Nigeria and beyond.

They competed intensely for fame, fortune, and the show’s richest-ever reward.

Drama, emotion, and unexpected twists have marked this season. Beyond the regular evictions, Sabrina voluntarily exited the show midway, while Faith was disqualified for violating Big Brother’s rules.

After weeks of tasks, evictions, and surprises, nine housemates advanced to the grand finale. With Kola and Sultananow evicted, the final moments of Big Brother Naija Season 10 are set to reveal who will walk away with the ₦150 million grand prize.

Who will emerge as the ultimate winner? The answer is moments away as the curtain falls on this thrilling tenth season of Big Brother Naija.