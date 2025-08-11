Big Brother Naija housemate, Sabrina, has made an unexpected exit from the tenth season of the reality TV show dubbed 10/10, citing medical reasons.

Advertisement

TSabrina made the announcement on Monday, stunning fellow contestants as she revealed she had just 20 minutes to pack her belongings before leaving the house.

“So, I am leaving the house today, I have to go pack right now. I am leaving for medical reasons. I don’t know whether I am coming back, I can’t answer that. I have only 20 minutes to pack. You guys should kill this in my honour,” Sabrina told housemates.

This season kicked off with 29 contestants competing for the N150 million grand prize, but the number has declined.

During the second live eviction show, Danboskid and Ibifubara were sent home after securing the fewest votes.

Sabrina’s sudden exit means three housemates have left the competition in less than 24 hours.

While the nature of her medical condition remains undisclosed, fans have flooded social media with messages of concern and support, hoping for her swift recovery.