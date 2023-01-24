Two housemates of Big Brother Titans, Ipeleng and Blaqboi, have emerged as the new joint Heads of House of the ongoing reality TV show.
LEADERSHIP reports that the show has entered its second week.
The aspiring filmmaker from Jos and Attorney both won the Head of House games involving a tissue and balloon challenge.
With Ipeleng and Blaqboi as heads, the tails of the House for this week are Yemi Cregx and Nelisa.
The pair are up for possible eviction along with Justin and Yvonne, Theo and Sandra as well as Juicy Jay and Olivia.
Following their win, Blaqboi and Ipeleng used their Veto Power to save Ebubu and Tsatsii, and replaced them with Juicy and Olivia.
With the ongoing fights, love triangles, and messy dramas, week two of ‘BBTitians’ promises to be more entertaining.
The housemates were paired up after Sunday night party. The implication is that whatever action is taken by one a housemate is also binding or affects the other housemate in the pair.
The housemates were paired as follows:
Nelissa & Yemi Cregx – Yelisa
Jaypee & Lukay – Jaykay
Tsatsii & Ebubu – Royals
Yaya & Marvin – Maya
Sandra & Theo Thaw – Santheo
Khosi & Miracle – Khosicle
Olivia & Juicy Jay – Juiovla
Jennie O & Mmeli – Jenni Li
Ipeleng & Blaqboi – Blaqleng
Blue Avia & Kanaga Jnr – Kaniva
Yvonne & Justin –Juvone
and Nana & Thabang – Thabana
The first live eviction night of the show holds on Sunday, January 29, 2023.