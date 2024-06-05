A Bureau De Change (BDC) operator in Abuja, Shamsudeen Usman Ahmed, has petitioned the inspector-general of police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, seeking an investigation into an alleged fraud of $1 million.

This is even as the police said they had commenced an investigation into the case and arrested some of the suspects.

In a petition written on behalf of the complainant by his lawyer, Anthony Akpah Odule, and addressed to the inspector-general of police, the complainant alleged that on Friday, December 8, 2023, he was contacted by four people who deceived him into believing that there was a genuine one million dollar up for sale from Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE), in which he innocently indicated interest.

Part of the petition read, “Our client stated that the suspects provided three account details, where the complainant paid N830 million, N330 million and N10 million.

“Our client averred that upon preliminary investigation, it was found that the suspects conspired to defraud our client of his hard-earned money as they do not have dollars anywhere to give to our client but have shared the funds amongst themselves. What is worrisome to our client is that he borrowed part of the money he sent to the suspects and his conspirators, which non-payment will significantly affect his reputation negatively.

The police investigator, who is part of the investigative team, confirmed the receipt of the petition and said detectives would soon invite some officials of the banks involved for questioning.

He also confirmed the arrest of six suspects in connection with the crime, which has led to the recovery of N340 million.

The balance of about N830 million still needs to be accounted for.