Seven persons have been pulled out alive from a collapsed mining site in Niger State after the federal government mobilised officials to the scene at Galadima Kogo village, in Shiroro local government area (LGA) of the state.

The minister of solid minerals development, Dr. Dele Alake, who revealed this on Tuesday, disclosed that the swift action of the federal government underscored its commitment to mitigating the adverse impact of the incident and rescuing those still trapped in the rubble.

“Upon learning of the incident, we mobilised our Federal Mines Officer (FMO) and officials of the Mines Inspectorate to the site. In collaboration with the mining company, we have rescued seven victims, some with injuries. Rescue operations with excavators are ongoing to ensure we avert any loss of lives,” Alake said.

A statement made available to journalists by the minister’s special assistant on media, Segun Tomori, recalled that the minister had recently announced a policy that mandates remedial measures for mining pits as part of the criteria for applying for mining licences, which is meant to minimise such accidents.

“The minister is actively monitoring the situation at the mining site operated by African Minerals and Logistics Ltd,” he said, adding that the remote causes of the disaster would be investigated to prevent a recurrence,” he stated.