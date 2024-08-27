A former Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Engr. Udengs Eradiri, has congratulated the state governor, Douye Diri, on his victory at the Supreme Court.

Eradiri in a statement he sent from London, United Kingdom, asked Diri to be magnanimous in victory and avoid the temptation of sidelining his perceived enemies in distributing dividends of democracy in the state.

The former president of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, said with the pronouncement of the Supreme Court on the outcome of Bayelsa’s election, all litigations had ended and called on all stakeholders to work with the governor to move the state forward.

Eradiri, who contested Diri’s victory up to the Appeal Court and decided against taking his matter to the Supreme Court, assured the people of the state that he would only engage the governor and his government on constructive criticism.

He tasked the governor to approach the issues of development of the state with all seriousness and to formulate policies and programmes that would address the problems of the state.

He said: “All involved in the last election have fought a fine fight. All the litigations are now rested with the final judgement of the Supreme Court affirming the election of Governor Douye Diri. My team and I congratulate the governor of our state on his victory.

“It is now time for all the stakeholders in the state to come together and work with the governor to move the state forward. There should be no room for politics of bitterness as we also ask the governor to be magnanimous in victory.

“We call on Governor Douye Diri to unite the state and avoid the temptation of sidelining perceived enemies in the governance of the state. The governor must approach the issues of governance with the seriousness it requires.

“Bayelsa remains grossly underdeveloped despite our huge resources and we are asking the governor to judiciously utilize enormous commonwealth to address the elementary developmental challenges of Bayelsa.

“We will continue to engage the governor on his policies and programmes, actions and inactions and constructively criticise issues of development, growth and progress of Bayelsa State. This is the only state we have, and we must contribute our quotas to develop it.”