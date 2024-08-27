Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has approved the sum of N126million for the purchase of items for family planning and capacity building for family planning service providers in the state.

The state commissioner for Health, Dr. adaeze Oreh, who disclosed this in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the fund will also cater for community mobilisation for family planning demand generation.

Oreh, who commended Fubara for his unwavering commitment to improving the health outcomes of the state, said the governor’s leadership and guidance have been instrumental in steering the health sector towards excellence.

She said: “I am delighted to express my heartfelt appreciation to His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers State, for his unwavering commitment to improving the health outcomes of our great state. His leadership and guidance have been instrumental in steering the health sector towards excellence.

“Specifically, I wish to commend His Excellency for approving and releasing the sum of 126 million naira for the procurement and last mile distribution of essential family planning commodities, in addition to capacity building of FP service providers, and community mobilization for demand generation.

“These commodities include: Long-acting agents like Mirena intrauterine devices (IUDs) and implants (Levoplant contraceptives) for women who desire to space their births for longer periods. Shorter-acting and barrier methods like Male condoms, Depo-Provera, the 3-monthly contraceptive injections for reproductive and family health. Family Planning has been shown to contribute to the reduction of maternal, infant, and child mortality, as well as accelerate economic growth and development.”

She said access to contraceptives is recognised to play a key role in the achievement of national and international development goals including the Sustainable Development Goal 3, FP2030 targets and objectives and harnessing the demographic dividend.

She noted that for every naira invested in family planning and maternal health in developing countries, the benefits to families and societies are exponential, adding that to ensure the effective utilisation of these commodities, the governor has also supported residential capacity-building training for health workers on the use of these commodities, as well as community mobilisation for demand generation.