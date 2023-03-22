Former governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang, has admonished the State’s governor-elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, to embrace everyone and bear in mind that he will now be responsible for the wellbeing of not only his party members and supporters but for everyone who resides in the State.

Jang, in a statement issued in Jos by his media consultant, Clinton Garuba, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP on Wednesday, said the call became necessary because a lot of sacrifices were made by the Plateau people to give Mutfwang the mandate to govern them, adding that some even paid the supreme price with their lives.

“All these sacrifices were borne out of the passion to see a new Plateau, the incoming governor therefore, cannot afford to fail his people – the Plateau people. As part of his campaign promises, he pledged to carry everyone along irrespective of tribe, religious affiliation, political inclination or other kinds of leanings,” he stated.

He further said: “The time to prove to the world that he meant every word is now, be magnanimous in victory and be the leader everyone will love to have. This mandate is a call to service; a call to take Plateau to higher heights and return the state to the pride of place it once occupied in the nation.”

According to Jang, the task was onerous but he believed that with the support of the people, who have placed the burden of leadership on Barr. Mutfwang, the horizon looks bright.

He urged the governor-elect to rise above any primordial sentiment and show leadership qualities of character, trust and capacity, the same which have endeared him to the Plateau people, stressing that there would be distractions

He urged him to concentrate on working for the good of Plateau people to make everyone both in the State and beyond proud.

“You cannot afford to fail the trust of the people who have given you this mandate, the searchlight is on you, and the dreams of our founding fathers must not be allowed to be extinguished,” he added.

He noted with dismay, the attempt by some desperate politicians to thwart the will of the people by the crude attempt to rig the elections especially in Jos South and North local government areas where the vigilant youth and women foiled their devilish plans.

“A new Plateau beckons and Barr. Mutfwang is the chief driver of this new move to a greater Plateau; there would be challenges but as he builds bridges of unity, a oneness of purpose and the strong desire to see Plateau State progress, no challenge will stop you,” former Governor Jang stated.