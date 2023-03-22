Delta State commissioner for in- formation, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has said the victory of the Peo- ples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, has made the present administration to forgive politicians who cast as- persions on the state govern- ment. At a news conference in Asaba, Aniagwu said the party and the state government had for- given those who lied by way of propaganda by projecting stories that were at variance with reality. “Those we may have also of- fended in the course of the campaign we also plead with them to forgive us and take it as part of the election campaign,” he said. On the visit of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Great Ogboru, to the Government House, Aniagwu described it as a laudable and worthy trait from a committed democrat. “Chief Great Ogboru is a dem[1]ocrat and what he demonstrated yesterday is what was expected of democrats globally. “Yesterday he was in the Gov- ernment House because they told him Sheriff Oborevwori was in the Government House. So, he came there to congratulate him and wish him well.

“We must commend Ogboru for displaying this very rare trait of a democrat and we are also calling on Senator Ovie Omo Agege to do same by congratulating Oborevwori so that the state can move forward,” Aniagwu added. According to him, Oborev- wori would continue with on- going programmes and policy of the Okowa administration while also introducing its own programmes.

He said, “The governor and the governor-elect and indeed the PDP are all grateful to Deltans for this show of love and for the appreci- ation of the sterling performance of the administration of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the street credibility of Sheriff Oborevwori and the fact that PDP is in the DNA of Deltans.