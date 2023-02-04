The United Northern Interest Movement (UNIM) has described the Kaduna State governor, Mal. Nasir El-rufai, is causing chaos and shouldn’t be taken seriously by well-meaning Nigerians.

In a statement issued in Kaduna yesterday the group said the recent vituperations by the governor against the president and Northern elders was nothing but self-serving by a man running away from his past and present shadow.

The national secretary of the group, Alh. Abubakar Musa Suleiman, said Gov. El-rufai has zero principle on issues rather than his personal and family interests whenever they were threatened.

“Imagine a man who was attacking Tinubu with unprintable names just a few weeks ago now turns around to be his friend and insulting our elders.

“The same man who formulated lies, including politically cooked up religious lies in order to take power, is now insulting northern leaders just because it’s evident that his men and party won’t be return back to power,” he added.

He appealed to northern elders and Nigerians not to fall to his antics, parading himself as a leader that is speaking on national issues.